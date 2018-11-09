Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Gene "Digger" Delagardelle, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, , at Covenant Medical Center; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to St. Edward Catholic Church; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Eugene "Digger" Delagardelle
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments