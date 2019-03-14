Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Erwin John "Erv" Wehling, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Sumner, died Monday, March 11, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with burial in Zion Cemetery, both in Sumner; military rites by the Sumner American Legion Thomas E. Woods Post 223, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274; visitation also one hour before services Friday at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

