NASHUA -- Erwin G. "Pete" Remley, 97, of Nashua, died Monday, March 25, at Ninth Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City; graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Horton Cemetery; visitation an hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery on Friday; Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, (641) 394-4334, is assisting.

Erwin G. "Pete" Remley
