APLINGTON -- Ervin Duane Rewerts, 74, of Outing, Minn., formerly of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 8, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis; services 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Bethel Reformed Church, rural Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Cemetery, rural Wellsburg; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church; memorials to the family; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Ervin D. Rewerts
