TRAER -- Ernest Joseph Pokorny, 91, Bondurant, formerly of Traer, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Iowa Methodist Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial with military honors at the church cemetery; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, (319) 478-2775; memorials in lieu of flowers made to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in the memory of Ernest and Gladys Pokorny, 1400 Inspiration Place SW, Cedar Rapids 52404; condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Ernest Pokorny
