DECORAH -- Erbie Steffens, 92, of Decorah, died at home Tuesday, May 28; services 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Decorah Lutheran Church, 309 Winnebago St., Decorah, with burial in Phelps Cemetery, Decorah; visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, 604 S. Ave., Decorah, (563) 382-8651, and also after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church on Saturday.

Service Notice: Erbie Steffens
