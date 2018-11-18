Try 1 month for 99¢
DIKE -- Elmer D. Willms, 89, of Dike, died Friday, Nov. 16, at Creekside in Grundy Center; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Liberty Baptist Church, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, both in Dike; visitation from 10 a.m. until services at the church; Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home Dike Chapel, Dike, (319) 989-2045 is assisting with arrangements.

