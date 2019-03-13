Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

FREDERIKA -- Elmer Matthias, 95, of Frederika, died Monday, March 11, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Frederika, with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church Friday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Elmer Matthias
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments