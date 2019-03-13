FREDERIKA -- Elmer Matthias, 95, of Frederika, died Monday, March 11, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Frederika, with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church Friday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.