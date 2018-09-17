Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TRIPOLI -- Eldon R. Meier, 81, of Tripoli, died Saturday, Sept. 15, at his home of cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Faith United Church of Christ, Tripoli, with interment at the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Service Notice: Eldon R. Meier
