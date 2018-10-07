Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Elaine Catherine Flick, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Monday; memorials may be directed to Columbus High School; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Elaine C. Flick
