WATERLOO -- Elaine Catherine Flick, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Monday; memorials may be directed to Columbus High School; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.