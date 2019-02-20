WATERLOO -- Edward A. Herold, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 18, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation also at the church for an hour before services Saturday; condolences directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.