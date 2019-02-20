Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO  --  Edward A. Herold, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb.  18, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center; services  10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation also  at the church for an hour before services Saturday; condolences  directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

