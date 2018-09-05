Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Dr. Jack Dale Wilkinson Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 3, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services will be private, with a public service at a later date; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.

