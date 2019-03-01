Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

CLARKSVILLE -- Douglas Kent Severs, 71, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly, of natural causes; services 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Allison Bible Church, Allison, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Douglas Severs
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments