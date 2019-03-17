Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

TRIPOLI -- Doug Weeber, 58, of Johnston and formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, March 15, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Faith United Church of Christ, Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the church; Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, (563) 578-3451; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Doug Weeber
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments