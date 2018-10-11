Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Dorothy M. Powell, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 4, at NorthCrest Specialty Care; memorial services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, preceded by an hour of visitation; inurnment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Dorothy M. Powell
