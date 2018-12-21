Try 1 month for 99¢
TRIPOLI -- Doris Marie Frost, 96, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the church; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, is assisting the family; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the American Cancer Society; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Doris M. Frost
