WATERLOO -- Doris L. Martinette, 95, of Archie, Mo., died Friday, Feb. 15, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo; memorial services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, Mo., (816) 380-3268, with inurnment in Orient Cemetery, Harrisonville; the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
