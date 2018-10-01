NEW clip art death

RICEVILLE — Doris B. Steffen, 90, of Riceville, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at Colonial Manor in Elma; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Riceville, with burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lindstrom Funeral Home, Riceville, (563) 547-2323, and at the church for an hour prior to services.

