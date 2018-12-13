Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

INDEPENDENCE -- Doreen Anne Stirm, 94, of Independence, formerly of Brandon, died Monday, Dec. 10; services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at White Funeral Home, Independence, (319) 334-2595, with burial at Brandon Cemetery in Brandon; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 1, at the funeral home; memorial fund established; condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Doreen A. Stirm
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments