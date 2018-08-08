CHARLES CITY -- Donna Marie Patrie, 58, of Charles City, died at home Monday, Aug. 6, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and for one hour before services Friday at the church; memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas Sunday school for Operation Christmas Child; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
