Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Donald J. Reicherts, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at NorthCrest Specialty Care; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation also at the church for an hour before services Monday; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Donald Reicherts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments