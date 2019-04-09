{{featured_button_text}}
LA PORTE CITY -- Donald O. "Don" Loveless, 71, of La Porte City, died Sunday, April 7,  at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from complications of a stroke; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City; military rites to be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post  207; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the church; memorials directed to Union Community School District or Sacred Heart Catholic Church La Porte City; La Porte City Funeral Service, 233-3146, is in charge of arrangements; condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

