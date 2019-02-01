Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO --  Donald Lee Brockway, 78, of Waterloo,  died Saturday, Jan.  26, at  Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military honors  at the cemetery by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard; visitation  from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3,  at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family; condolences  at www.parrottandwood.com.

Donald L. Brockway
