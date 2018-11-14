Try 1 month for 99¢
STRAWBERRY POINT -- Donald Jack Fredrick, 84, of Strawberry Point, died Monday, Nov. 12, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church, with burial at Cass Township Cemetery, both in Strawberry Point; visitation from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, (563) 933-2500, and also after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church; condolences left to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

