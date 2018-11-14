STRAWBERRY POINT -- Donald Jack Fredrick, 84, of Strawberry Point, died Monday, Nov. 12, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church, with burial at Cass Township Cemetery, both in Strawberry Point; visitation from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, (563) 933-2500, and also after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church; condolences left to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.