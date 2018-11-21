Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Donald H. Semelroth, 86, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; graveside services 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with full military honors accorded by Guy W. Iverson V.F.W. Post 49 of Cedar Falls and the U.S. Navy Honors Detail; memorials may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50701 or Guy W. Iverson V.F.W. Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls 50613; Kearns Funeral Service, 233-3146; condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

