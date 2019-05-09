{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Donald E. Ovel, 76, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 1, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Saturday; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

