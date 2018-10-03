NEW clip art death

NEW HAMPTON -- Donald Bernard Boeding, 85, of New Hampton, died Sunday, Sept. 30, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Hampton, with military rites by the New Hampton American Legion Post 38; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, where there will be a 7:30 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation continues an hour before services Saturday at the church.

