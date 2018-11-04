Try 1 month for 99¢
SUMNER -- Don Tisue, 74, of Sumner, died at home Saturday, Nov. 3, of cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the United Methodist Church, Sumner, with burial in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Don Tisue
