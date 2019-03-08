Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Dixie Ann McCann, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 6, at MercyOne Sartori Memorial Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at First Christian Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date; condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Dixie A. McCann
