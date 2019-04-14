{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- Dianna L. Stoner, 67, of Independence, died on Friday, April 12, at Mercy One Waterloo; services 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at White Funeral Home, Independence; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16; condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Dianna L. Stoner
