ACKLEY -- Derold Dean Meyer, 72, of Ackley, died at home Wednesday, March 20, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Bethany Lutheran Church, with burial in Union Cemetery, both in Iowa Falls; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to missionaries Steven and Evelyn Stilwell in Lima, Peru; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
