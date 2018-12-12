TOLEDO -- Delmar Alfred Steuhm, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Toledo, died Saturday, Dec. 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Delmar gave the gift of life through tissue donation; services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, (641) 484-3400, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Tama; visitation will be for an hour before services; memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in Marshalltown, Diamond in the Ruff Rescue in Marshalltown or Unity Point Hospice.
