IONIA -- Deborah C. Bonfig, 68, of Ionia, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Linn Haven Rehab and Health Care in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia, with burial the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Ionia Funeral Home, (641) 394-3635, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. scriptural wake service; visitation will continue at the church one hour before services Monday; condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com; memorials may be directed to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter at www.alsaiowa.com.

Deborah Bonfig
