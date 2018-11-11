Try 1 month for 99¢
GREENE -- Dean Howard Wagner, 67, of rural Greene, died at home Friday, Nov. 9; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar in rural Greene, with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232.

Dean Wagner
