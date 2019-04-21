{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- David L. Morgan, 77, of Waterloo, died Feb. 26 at Ravenwood Nursing Home in Waterloo.; celebration of life for David will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalist, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls; memorials may be directed to the American Friends Service Committee-Iowa, 4211 Grand Ave., Des Moines IA 50312, or the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, wcfsymphony.org.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: David L. Morgan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments