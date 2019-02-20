Try 1 month for 99¢
GRUNDY CENTER -- David A. Taylor, 62, of Grundy Center, formerly of Hudson, died Monday, Feb. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice following a brief battle with cancer; memorial services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Community Church of Hudson, with visitation an hour before services; memorials may directed to the family.

