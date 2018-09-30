Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN -- Daryl F. Behnke, 72, of rural Readlyn, died Monday, Sept. 24, at the Tripoli Nursing Home after suffering for a lengthy time from Alzheimer's disease; private family memorial service will be held at a later date; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, 279-3551.

the life of: Service Notice: Daryl F. Behnke
