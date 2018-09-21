Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SUMNER -- Darrell D. Libke, 74, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, due to complications from cancer surgery; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for an hour before services at the church Monday; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Service Notice: Darrell D. Libke
