ELDORA -- Darold Henry Duerr, 79, of Eldora, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls; memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora; memorial gathering from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service, with inurnment after the service at the Eldora City Cemetery Memorial Garden; memorials made to the Hardin County Farm Museum. Creps-Abels Funeral Home, Eldora, (641) 858-2181, is assisting the family. Condolences made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Darold Duerr
