DECORAH -- Darlene M. Iverson, 84, of Decorah, died at home Friday, Oct. 12, her birthday; memorial celebration of life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Big Canoe Lutheran Church, rural Decorah, with inurnment in the church cemetery; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Big Canoe Lutheran Church, 1381 Big Canoe Road, Decorah 52101 or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah 52101; Fjelstul Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-5210; condolences may be left at www.fjelstul.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Darlene M. Iverson
