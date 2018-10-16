DECORAH -- Darlene M. Iverson, 84, of Decorah, died at home Friday, Oct. 12, her birthday; memorial celebration of life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Big Canoe Lutheran Church, rural Decorah, with inurnment in the church cemetery; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Big Canoe Lutheran Church, 1381 Big Canoe Road, Decorah 52101 or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah 52101; Fjelstul Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-5210; condolences may be left at www.fjelstul.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.