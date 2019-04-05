{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Darlene M. Rosenau Gray Kresse, 90, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 3, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Faith Assembly of God, Elk Run Heights, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls; visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, and an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Darlene Kresse
