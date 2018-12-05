Try 1 month for 99¢
LAMONT -- Darl C. DeArmoun, 82, of Dumont, died Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at New Hope Parish of the United Methodist Church Dumont Center in Dumont, with burial at Dumont Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 5, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 456-3232, with a 7 p.m. Masonic service; memorials in lieu of flowers made to American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge in Rochester.

