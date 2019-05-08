{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Danny Lynn Nagel, 58, of Jesup, died at home Sunday, May 5; services 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695; memorials directed to the family.

