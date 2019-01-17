WATERLOO -- Daniel Earl "Dan" Sink, 73, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 15; service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery; full military rites conducted at the church by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard; visitation from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the church; no visitation prior to services Monday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to Columbus Catholic High School or Cedar Valley Hospice.
