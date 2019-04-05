{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Danial Paul "Danny" Hall, 60, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Friday, March 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; celebration of life 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Packers Inn, 201 Rath St., Waterloo.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Danial P. "Danny" Hall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments