WAVERLY -- Dana Leigh Eckhoff, 50, of Shell Rock and formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Waverly Health Center from health complications; memorial services 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; Dana has been cremated, and burial will be at Harlington Cemetery; gathering of family and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

the life of: Service notice: Dana Eckhoff
