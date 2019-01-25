NEW HAMPTON -- D. Alice Grove, 107, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, New Hampton, with burial at New Hampton Cemetery; visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. before services Saturday at the church; Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, is assisting with arrangements.
