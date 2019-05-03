{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- Curtis John “Curt” Weber, 48, of Independence, died Monday, May 1, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at White Funeral Home, Independence, (319) 334-2595; visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home; condolences at White-MtHope.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Curtis J. "Curt" Weber
