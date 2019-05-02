{{featured_button_text}}
HAWKEYE -- Curtis E. McCallum, 83, of Hawkeye, died Tuesday, April 30, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at United Methodist Church in Hawkeye, with burial at Bethel Cemetery, rural Hawkeye; visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 2, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye, (563) 578-3451, and for an hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials directed to the family; condolences eft at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

