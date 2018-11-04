Try 1 month for 99¢
LIME SPRINGS -- Clement Francis Kofron, 81, of Lime Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Country Winds Manor in Cresco; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at the church and will continue for one hour before services Monday; memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Howard County Community Hospice or The Patty Elwood Center: Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, (563) 547-3501.

Clement F. Kofron
